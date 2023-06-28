Transfer gossip: Reds and Magpies keen on £51m Chiesa
Liverpool and Newcastle United are among the Premier League clubs eyeing Juventus' £51m-rated Italy forward Federico Chiesa, 25. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian, external)
Leeds United are interested in Reds centre-back Nat Phillips. (Athletic - subscription required, external)
Meanwhile, Liverpool are ready to rival Real Madrid in trying to sign Paris St-Germain's France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, with a bid of more than 300m euros (£258m), according to Fifa agent Marco Kirdemir. (Marca, external)
