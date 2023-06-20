Kamara on target in Finland rout as Hagi features for Romania

Rangers' Glen Kamara scored his first international goal for nearly five years to help Finland thump San Marino 6-0 and go top of Euro 2024 qualifying Group H.

The midfielder, who has been linked with a move away from Ibrox this summer, opened the scoring in Helsinki before the Finns ran amok.

It was Kamara's second goal for his country - having opened his account in 2018 - on his 52nd cap.

Elsewhere in Euro qualifying, Rangers playmaker Ianis Hagi played 57 minutes of Romania's remarkable 2-2 draw away to Switzerland.

Trailing 2-0, Romania scored in the 90th and 92nd minutes to salvage an unlikely point and stay on course for qualification in Group I.