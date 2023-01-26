'Cormack hasn't read the room - he's got this one wrong'

The Aberdeen board have been accused of "taking us fans for fools" with their statement on Jim Goodwin's future.

Chairman Dave Cormack has confirmed under-pressure Goodwin will remain in charge for Saturday's Premiership game at Hibs, but has demanded an "immediate response" in the wake of the Scottish Cup humiliation against Darvel and poor run of results.

“I'm absolutely dumbfounded, the same as probably throusands of other fans." Steve Wilson of the Aberdeen Supporters Trust told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland.

"It’s a last hurrah and it could be a clash of which manager gets sacked between him and [Hibs boss] Lee Johnson on Saturday.

“After watching the game on Monday I can’t seeing the players giving an ‘immediate response’. They’ve downed tools, they’re not playing for Jim Goodwin. He’s lost the dressing room.

“They're taking us fans for fools. A lot of us spent a lot of money and time to go down to the Darvel game. The club is the fans at the end of the day.

“You see the reaction on social media – Cormack hasn’t read the room here. He’s got this one wrong.

“Goodwin’s had time. They’re just not playing for him. It’s time to go."