Brentford 2-2 Tottenham: What Frank said

Brentford manager Thomas Frank speaking to Amazon Prime: "I think we deserved the win but once they got to 2-2 they were very dangerous, so with that in mind it's a very good performance.

"The players are very disappointed. Being Brentford, the second lowest budget, playing Tottenham who are fourth in the league with all their world class players, I think that's very, very impressive."

On set-pieces: "It's a big thing and I think it's an area we are better than most. We have to find the small tweaks because they have better players than us so we need a team performance and a game plan.

"I would love to go toe to toe with them but we need to win. It's not bad to play five top-six teams this season I think and only lose to Arsenal.

"We said three things to win the game. Stop Harry Kane, win the transition battles and win the set-piece battle."

On the January transfer window: "Sell no one, and if we can, to strengthen the squad is always nice. This league is relentless and so strong. The top six plus Newcastle are almost out of reach. The other 13 including us need to see if we can get as high as possible, so that's the ambition."