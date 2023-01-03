Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

The Villa defeat wasn’t all that surprising really, considering the way we’ve been playing this season, but it still was a hard pill to swallow.

We can’t seem to stop conceding goals, but even more worryingly, we can’t seem to create any decent chances to outscore our opponents. More often than not, we didn’t turn up in the first half of games and only second-half recoveries kept us in a top-four position before Christmas.

Conte did ask fans to be patient after expectations were raised to unrealistic levels after last season.

We added quality players to the squad in the summer and had 11 players in Qatar playing in the World Cup.

Where do we go from here?

There are players we need to move on, in addition to the loanees who probably won’t fit into Conte’s system.

Our defence is leaking too many goals, Lloris plays better for France than Tottenham lately, our midfield lacks creativity and our forwards don’t see the ball enough, and when they do they don’t score.

Lots to sort out, which is all going to take two or three windows. The question is whether we have that time under Conte or not.