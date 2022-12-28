Dundee United v Ross County: Team news

Dundee United boss Liam Fox has no fresh injury concerns to contend with as the Tangerines seek to leapfrog second-bottom Ross County. Steven Fletcher is set to be fit after his clash with Craig Gordon.

Jack Baldwin returns to the visitors' squad before missing the Aberdeen match because of suspension. Ross Callachan made his return to competitive action against Rangers and could be given more playing time. Ben Purrington remains the only long-term absentee while Alex Samuel is edging his way back after almost a year out with an ACL injury.

Dundee United midfielder Arnaud Djoum: "We know the Ross County game is massive for us to get off the bottom of the table.

"We don't deserve to be there but we have to show that on the pitch, not just by talking. We need points and we've got to do everything to win against Ross County."

Ross County defender Keith Watson: "We have a decent run of fixtures now where we can hopefully build a bit of momentum and start collecting points and pushing up the table.

"Most games in this league are usually pretty tight - it is that type of league - and previous games against Dundee United have always been pretty close games.

"We will need to be on it if we want to take full points. We know Wednesday is going to be a big game and it is one we are looking forward to. We just need to make sure we are on it."

Did you know? In the 16 games between Dundee United and Ross County at Tannadice there have been 10 wins for the home side, three wins for the visitors and three draws.