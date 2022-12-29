Motherwell 'not at the races'

We asked you for your views as Motherwell's dismal record at Ibrox continued. Here's what you had to say...

Jim: I was at Ibrox, I thought we had a couple of chances, but we were not really at the races. No cutting edge, and have to take the few chances we create.

Getting worse looking week by week and we need pace in the transfer window.

Eddie: Not an easy ask going to Ibrox at anytime let alone with a thread bare squad and 16-year-olds on the bench.

The blame lies firmly at predecessors door, hopefully Stevie Hammell gets a couple of players in January... have every confidence in him.

