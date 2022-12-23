Southampton monitor Celtic winger - gossip

Southampton are monitoring Liel Abada's situation but Celtic aim to fend off interest by opening talks with the winger over a new contract. (Express), external

Meanwhile, there is growing interest in Celtic forward Giorgos Giakoumakis.(Record), external

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart does not have trouble focusing even when having little to do, saying goalkeeping is "a way of life for me". (Record), external

Meanwhile, Hart insists the Celtic squad "know it's coming" when they are in line for a scolding from their manager following a poor performance. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Aberdeen boss Goodwin is baffled by Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou's recent criticism about Celtic and Rangers often being referred to together in Scottish football discourse. (Express), external

