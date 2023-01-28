Rangers 2-0 St Johnstone: What the manager said

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has had his say on the three decisions he feels cost his side. The handball penalty against James Brown, the red card for Nicky Clark, and the non-red card for Ryan Jack.

"I think it's a difficult one, it's the rules where we are just now. His hand is up but I'm not sure what he can do when it's deflected that near him.

"The handball needs to change. There are too many penalties given easily in games that can have a big impact on the game.

"Again I didn't think it was a red card [for Clark]. He's been fouled initially with a little pull on his arm and he's lost his balance as he's gone to ground.

"Ryan Jack has come towards him rather than him coming in with force. He's actually tried to pull his foot away. I'm not sure what he's meant to do."

"I can't explain it [Jack not being sent off]. I don't get it myself. Ryan went in at speed and with force and caught - with a straight leg - Adam studs up on his ankle. I had a lot of tackles like that in my day and got away with them, but you shouldn't now.

"The players let me go tonto on the sides. After we had the difficult decisions against us they didn't crumble.

"They worked extremely hard. I was pleased with the performances, you can see the togetherness and energy there.