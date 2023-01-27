Beale on transfer targets, contract delays & Hagi return
- Published
Andy Burke, BBC Sport Scotland
Rangers manager Michael Beale has been speaking to the media before his side's game with St Johnstone this weekend.
Here are the key lines:
No pre-contracts have been agreed with Rangers targets Nicolas Raskin or Morgan Whittaker. There are “three or four” more players the club are speaking to.
There’s money to spend on the right players but Beale “won’t be devastated” if they don’t sign anyone else in this window, adding summer is a better time to do business as everyone seems to know who you’re after in January.
Beale says shopping within Scotland is hard as not many players outside the top two would get in Rangers' starting team.
The change of manager is a big reason for the delay in negotiating new contracts for players whose deals are up in the summer. Beale has a fair idea of who he wants to keep.
Ianis Hagi is back in the squad on Saturday after a year out. John Souttar isn't ready and Kemar Roofe is approaching a return to training.