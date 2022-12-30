Pep Guardiola will be pleased if striker Erling Haaland keeps breaking records, so long as it helps Manchester City get three more points.

The Norway superstar became the fastest player to score 20 goals in a Premier League season with his double against Leeds on Wednesday. His total of 14 games is seven faster than the previous record-holder Kevin Phillips (21 games).

“If he breaks records and scores a lot of goals, it’s good because it will help us to win games,” Guardiola said. “Everyone who performs to their best benefits the team.

“Since day one, we have been delighted not just with his goal contributions – that’s why he is here – but for many things.”

Ominously for their Premier League rivals, Guardiola believes there is plenty of scope for Haaland to improve.

“I feel he can do better,” said Guardiola. “Hopefully he can continue to improve as a football player. He’s young, we cannot forget that and I think he has the mindset to do it.”