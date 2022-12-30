Sutton's predictions: West Ham v Brentford

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

West Ham's defeat by Arsenal means they have lost five of their past six league games, but they have been underachieving pretty much all season.

I keep expecting them to get results and to kick on, but it hasn't happened yet and you start to wonder if they are ever going to click and go on a run.

The Hammers are slipping closer to the relegation zone and they will be desperate for a win but this time, I'm not going to say they will get it.

Brentford are going to be really awkward opponents as Tottenham found out last time out.

I correctly backed the Bees to get a point from that game and I think they will get another draw here.

Maulo's prediction: 2-0

