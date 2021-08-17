Paris St-Germain will offer Manchester United's 28-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba a deal worth £510,000 per week as they try to secure the World Cup winner on a free transfer next summer. (Independent)

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told the club to settle new contracts with five first-team players, including Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 26, and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28. (Sun)

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been alerted to the suggestion both Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, are said to be working on an exit plan for the Portugal forward. (La Repubblica - in Italian)

United's Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo, 19, is wanted on loan by Championship club Sheffield United. (talkSPORT)

West Ham's hopes of signing 28-year-old England forward Jesse Lingard have received a boost after the Red Devils dropped their asking price to around £20m. (Express)

