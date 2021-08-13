Tottenham could make a move for Villarreal's 24-year-old Spain defender Pau Torres. (Express)

Manchester City are prepared to pay 150m euros (£127m) to sign Harry Kane. (Guardian)

Kane hopes his future will be more clear next week after Spurs start their Premier League campaign at home to City. (Telegraph, subscription required)

Meanwhile, Southampton are determined to keep 26-year-old midfielder James Ward-Prowse, who is wanted by Tottenham and Aston Villa. (Football London)

