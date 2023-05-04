Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

English football has only just been introduced to Evan Ferguson, the Brighton striker who has impressed with a string of fine performances in his debut Premier League season.

In his native Republic of Ireland, however, there has been hype around the teenager for a number of years.

On Thursday, the 18-year-old is set to face Manchester United, the club he grew up supporting, and with whom he has a family link - his great-uncle Damien was on the books at Old Trafford in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

In his homeland, the younger Ferguson's breakthrough at Brighton has drawn comparisons with a former United great - Wayne Rooney.

Rooney memorably burst on to the Premier League scene as a 16-year-old in 2002 with a last-minute winner for Everton against Arsenal - and his old youth coach can see a similar story unfolding now.

"I remember the reaction to Rooney with that goal for Everton against Arsenal and I can see that sort of thing with Evan," Karl Lamb, who coached Ferguson for eight years at St Kevin's Football Club, tells BBC Sport.

"He is this thing Ireland have been crying out for for maybe 10 or 15 years. In England, it is like 'this lad has come out of nowhere' whereas in Ireland it is, 'this lad is the great hope'."

