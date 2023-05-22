'Club performance' needed to secure European football says Johnson

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson believes European football is still "obviously on" but he is looking for a Scottish Cup final favour from Wednesday's opponents, Celtic.

Hibs remain four points behind fourth-placed Hearts and six behind Aberdeen, with European places potentially available up to fifth place in the league as long as Ange Postecoglou's side beat Inverness in the Scottish Cup final on 3 June.

“I think it’s obviously on, because there’s the potential that fifth is available as well," Johnson said after Hibs' 3-1 defeat to Rangers.

“Celtic are a top team so you’d expect them to be super competitive in a cup final and all of us in the mix will be hoping that Celtic win that game for that very reason.

“But it’s going to be an important time for us over the next days and that’s why we need everybody.

“It needs to be a club performance as well as individuals and I include the fans in that.”