Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

As I write this both Brentford and Ivan Toney are waiting to read the written reasons of the independent regulatory commission before taking any steps. But the situation poses a number of questions.

What now for Ivan Toney?

Well, the obvious answer is that he will have some time on the sidelines and will not see competitive action on a pitch again until half-way through next season. As for his future no doubt that will be much speculated about. I have heard one suggestion that Toney should agree a contract extension as recognition that he is unable to play for Brentford for eight months, although that seems unlikely.

What now for Brentford?

In the immediate term it means the Bees will be denied use of their top scorer for the remainder of this season and as it stands half of next. The latter element to that may well have been something that the club may well have already been planning for considering the reported interest that has been growing in Toney from other clubs. The Bees have over the years been able to cope with 'star' players moving on, especially in the forward line. We can therefore assume that the recruitment team have already formulated scenarios to replace any departing player including a 20 goal-a-season striker. I suppose the one difficulty could be that a replacement for a player who leaves for a fee may be different to a replacement for a who’s services could be available again come the New Year.

What now for potential suitors?

Toney’s form since arriving in the Premier League with Brentford has certainly attracted attention, not just from the England boss, and there was plenty of discussion about the prospect that this summer might see clubs bidding for his services. Unless anything changes Toney will not play again until the middle of next January but would that stop a potential buyer from at least making an approach to do a deal at some point?

He only turns 28 next March, so will be at the peak of his playing powers and one can assume he will still be a remarkably effective striker, if a little rusty at first. Or will possible suitors wait to see how well he adapts when he comes back into the game by waiting until next summer when his current deal would have just another year to run?

No doubt there will be many interested observers, but concrete action could be more difficult to see.

Toney’s immediate future is clear, what happens in the longer term will be watched with interest by many.

