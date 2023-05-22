We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Bournemouth and Manchester United.

Here are some of your comments:

Manchester United fans

John: United played adequately and the goal was a stunner. We did not have the penetration to score a second. It beggars belief that Erik ten Hag is still using Wout Weghorst when Facundo Pellestri is far superior option going forward. Nonetheless, a useful win and another clean sheet. Good to see Raphael Varane back.

Anyanwu: I think Manchester United have been fantastic after the first two games of the season and played good football under Ten Hag, though started faltering towards the end of the campaign. I hope we keep pushing till this Champions League spot is done and dusted.

Steve: Once again United grind out a win against a team they should be brushing aside with three or four goals. United need three or four players still that will listen to Ten Hag and have the belief that they can even get close to Manchester City's dominance.

Paul: Same scenario all season - a lack of a real number nine who is present in and around the penalty box. Too many times Anthony Martial, when he's fit to play, is out on the wings instead of being the target man for when the opportunities arrive. It's telling that Casemiro scored a Ronaldo-like goal - and when Martial is substituted he walks off sulking.

Simon: Some nervy moments against an improving Bournemouth side, which is the story of our season. One of the best defences in the league but one of the worst attacks in the top half. Biggest transfer window coming up since Fergie left - we have to get an attacking right back, Declan Rice in midfield and Harry Kane up front to challenge for the title.