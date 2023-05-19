West Ham should approach their Europa Conference League final against Italian club Fiorentina with confidence because of their performances in Europe this season, says Matt Jarvis.

The former Hammers and England winger told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast: "Their form in that competition this season has been flawless. They can go into it full of confidence. After such a disappointment in the league this year and going out [in the Europa League semi-final] last season, I think this season it's felt like they've had a point to prove.

"It's a huge achievement. To be able to do what they've done in Europe this season with their Premier League form not being as well, it's nothing short of fantastic. The elation of winning that game and getting into that final was just incredible."

Listen to Friday's Radio 5 Live Breakfast here