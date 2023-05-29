A delighted Danny Armstrong was lost for words when taking in the atmosphere at Rugby Park on Sunday as Kilmarnock secured their Scottish Premiership spot.

The talisman scored in the 3-1 win against Ross County, which resigned Malky Mackay's side to the play-off position.

"What a feeling that is, look at all the supporters here, it gives you goosebumps," Armstrong told BBC Scotland.

"I'm so glad so many turned out today to see that, I thought we were outstanding from minute one.

"We knew how big today's game was and Wednesday's too. That's us done back-to-back victories and what a feeling it is to do so.

"This club is massive. I didn't realise until I came here how big a club it was. Now I'm here, they've embraced me, I've loved every second of it and I'm going to love every minute more that I've got here."