Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham: What Klopp said

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to Match of the Day: "Super start in the game, outstanding start in the game. Top, top performance in all departments of football. How we played, how we pressed, how we counter-pressed, how we defended, how we reacted. 3-0 up, wow, what a game.

"First moment where we don't defend properly the first line doesn't react, the rest of the team is too deep, and all of a sudden we have a one-on-one in our box where Virgil van Dijk slips. You need to avoid a decision where it can be that situation.

"Second half the game is open because they started believing or kept believing. We opened the door for them and it looked like we pushed them through a little bit as well. The second goal they scored a situation that shouldn't happen as well.

"The third goal, a tight set-piece in 92nd minute, always tricky. You want to avoid these kinds of set-pieces. But thank god, Diogo Jota saved us. That feels great.

"From a development point of view, a lot of things to love about that game and a lot of things not to like. That's my life and the feeling is I like the good parts so much that my feeling is that we can sort the other stuff. Let's keep going."

On injuring his hamstring while celebrating Jota's goal: "I'm not sure if it's the hamstring it could be the adductor but I got punished. Little sins immediately. I turned around for the celebration because the fourth official got nothing wrong the whole time. I didn't say anything bad, I gave a look which is bad enough. The hamstring or whatever the muscle gave up in that moment. That's fair. Apart from that, all okay."

On if Diogo Jota should have been sent off: "I understand that. Ryan [Mason] has to worry about other stuff. They're such a good football team, Tottenham, they have to play better football. They can't just counter-attack, they have to play better football with that team. Diogo Jota has the foot high but he's not going for the head.

"I heard Oliver Skipp could've had a red card. Did he speak about that as well?"

On if Liverpool can reach the Champions League: "Of course not. If United and Newcastle wins all the games then how can we get there? If they start losing them we are close. Until then we have to win football games to qualify for Europe at all.

"Brighton played one of the best football games this weekend I've ever seen in my life, I have to say, Roberto De Zerbi, wow. They are behind us with two games in hand. Aston Villa are developing. If we can keep them behind us that will already be success."