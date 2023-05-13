Aberdeen 0-0 Hibernian: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Barry Robson would have every right to be furious. The hallmarks of a Robson team - desire, solid at the back, magic from Miovski and Duk - were completely absent against Hibs.

The Dons entirely owed their point to the heroics of Kelle Roos, who bailed his side out of trouble on a few occasions as Hibs peppered the Aberdeen goal.

Fragile at the back, they created almost nothing - only a Hayden Coulson narrowly over the bar.

Overall, it's a little worrying for Aberdeen. They were missing their identity today and crucially, they lost star-man Luis 'Duk' Lopes to a hamstring injury.