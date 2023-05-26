Steve Cooper says he is motivated to "improve" Nottingham Forest to make his side compete at a "really high standard" in the Premier League.

The 43-year-old signed a record number of players in the transfer market this season in Forest's first campaign back in the Premier League for 23 years.

"As the days have gone by it has really now turned into motivation again about how we have to improve," Cooper said.

"After Saturday we need to have a really productive off season.

"We have to be busy in the off-season, a lot of the players and staff will rest and rightly so as we have to do that. But we have to then be really busy in trying to continue to improve the club to what we want it to be and that is a really high standard in the Premier League.

"In terms of the unique position that we found ourselves in with signing so many players, one of my biggest motivations and drive was to prove we can take the next step.

"I am not calling the next step an achievement as you can’t at a club like this because of our past.

"To do what we did with all the new players it is satisfying as it is something that hasn’t been done before which maybe was looked at that it might only end one way."

