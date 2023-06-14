Hatate eyes 'step up' in future

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate admits he has ambitions of making the “step up” to one of Europe’s big five leagues.

The 25-year-old Japan international, a key player for Celtic since joining from Kawasaki Frontale in January last year, has been linked with rejoining former boss Ange Postecoglou at Spurs this summer.

In an interview with Goal.com,, external Hatate said: “If there is a chance to step up, I would like to play in various leagues.

“As a football player, I think everyone wants to play at a high level throughout the season.

“It's really big there [in Scotland]. When I was in the J League, I thought it was impossible to want to play in the five major leagues.

“However, because I was able to achieve a certain amount of results throughout the season with Celtic, I started to think that I would like to challenge myself next time. If there is a chance, I would like to take on the challenge.

“Of course, if I stay with this team, I can have a lot of good experiences and next season there will be Champions League. I think that by always standing at the top and fighting I will be mentally stronger, so there are many good points even if I stay.

“However, since I was able to experience it properly, I have a desire to play in another league.”