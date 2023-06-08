We asked for your thoughts on where Crystal Palace need to prioritise their efforts this summer.

Here's a flavour of what you said:

Dave: We need to sort the managerial situation out as a matter of urgency. Until we know the style of football the new, or existing, manager is looking to play, we won't know which members of the team to keep and who to sign. I would look at the defence and check if Joe Gomez is available, he's a good utility defender, who isn't getting much game time.

Mike: During the short time between seasons Crystal Palace must focus on a few things: a manager, a goal scoring centre forward, a couple of midfielders, a defender and the small matter of stadium redevelopment. When all of that is done the club will be in a position to start pre-season training.

Tom: I hope we can keep Zaha, but if not, we are going to have to replace him. I like Jordan Ayew, but he doesn’t score or assist enough for a striker. I also think we need better players in both full-back positions.

Bill: First of all a manager. I would take Graham Potter in a heartbeat. Forget the Brighton nonsense. I think he'd be a great asset. We also need a new right back, midfield replacements and a striker.