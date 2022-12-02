Rangers attacking players 'capable of more' - Beale

M﻿ichael Beale wants a bigger contribution from Rangers' attackers as he set out his vision for incisive, entertaining football.

"I’m excited about getting some of the attacking players with my ideas, because I think they’re capable of a little bit more and I’ve told them that," said the new Ibrox manager.

O﻿n his style, Beale added: "It's got to be on the front foot, we have to play like the big team so we have to take the ball and be exciting to watch.

"It’s slightly different to when I was previously here and we have got to take the ball and go and attack. I would like to see us run forward a little bit more, off the ball, and play a little bit closer together.

“I am really excited about working with the group, I think the squad is really strong and we will see a little variety.

"The fans should look forward to seeing the team play on 15 December."