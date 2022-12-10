'Nantes to bid for Rangers' Kamara'

Nantes have jumped to the front of the queue to land Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara and are preparing a £6m bid for the Ibrox midfielder, according to reports in France. (Herald), external

Nicolas Raskin risks being frozen of the Standard Liege first-team if he refuses to sign a new contract amid reported interest from Rangers. Club Brugge and Olympiacos are among the other European sides linked with the 21-year-old midfielder, according to Belgian outlet Sudinfo. (Daily Record), external

Ridvan Yilmaz's move to Rangers should be viewed as a "project", according to agent Necdet Ergezen, who told Turkish outlet Gazete Damga there are no plans for the left-back to make a swift return to his homeland. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Rangers would be "crazy" to even consider a new contract for Alfredo Morelos, says former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd, who hopes his former club can come to a deal to keep Ryan Kent. (Scottish Sun), external

Read the rest of Saturday's Scottish gossip.