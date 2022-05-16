Leeds 1-1 Brighton: Pick of the stats

Leeds avoided defeat in a Premier League home game after conceding the opening goal for the first time since October (1-1 v Wolves), having lost each of their previous seven such games before Sunday.

Brighton have opened the scoring in each of their past four Premier League games (v Southampton, Wolves, Manchester United and Leeds), their longest run of netting first in the competition since March/April 2021 (also four games).

Only Manchester City (9) have scored more goals in the 90th minute than Leeds (7) in the Premier League this season, with all seven of their goals in this period being scored by different players (Ayling, Bamford, Gelhardt, James, Raphinha, Rodrigo and Struijk).