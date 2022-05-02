Tottenham's 'most influential player'?

Tottenham's two-goal hero Son Heung-min is now Spurs' "most influential player", according to former Premier League midfielder Jobi McAnuff.

The South Korea forward has scored 19 Premier League goals this season and starred once again against Leicester City on Sunday.

"He's the one who has carried Spurs this season," McAnuff told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He's the one they have looked to when they needed something. He's certainly been Mr Reliable for them."

McAnuff says it's "not a coincidence" that Son has been so successful this season.

"His goals are a phenomenal return," he said. "His quality is unquestionable, but he does not treat it as a stroll.

"He's got such work-rate and intensity that his achievements are no fluke. He's been magnificent this season."

Full discussion on the race for the top four is available from 31'40 on BBC Sounds

