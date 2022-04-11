Norwich City still "need a miracle" to stay in the Premier League this season but former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker says they still have a chance after Sunday's win over Burnley.

"Miracles do happen, it's just too crazy to predict stuff right now," Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Norwich thoroughly deserved their win and anything is possible."

The Canaries remain bottom of the table, seven points behind 17th-placed Everton and having played a game more but, like boss Dean Smith, Reo-Coker is refusing to write them off.

"When I played for West Ham, we were completely written off and then went on a run and we stayed up," he said.

"When you get a win like that, it puts great confidence into the dressing room. Their next game is Manchester United and they will feel like they can take the momentum and get something there."

