Stirling Albion 1-2 Aberdeen: Analysis

Willie Miller, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen had spells where they were controlling it, but there was large spells where they didn't. When you go two goals up, you should be able to defend set-pieces and not give away the kind of goal they gave away.

The spirit and determination from Stirling was immense. The players can go home proud, the fans are proud I'm sure. Their time pushed Aberdeen to the final whistle.

They had a number of chances before the goal, too. Aberdeen never looked that comfortable after Stirling scored. In fact, they looked very nervous and edgy.

They didn't control anything. There was a lack of leadership, or players trying to calm things down. That tells you they were under pressure.