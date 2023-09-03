David Martindale believes the trend of referees adding on longer periods of additional minutes at the end of matches will prove detrimental to players’ welfare.

The Livi boss said he now factors in the possibility of games running to 100 minutes and beyond when planning his substitutions.

“I’ve started saying to my bench to say when it’s reached 90 minutes and making a sub then because you’re looking at playing for eight or nine minutes," he said after Livingston conceded an equaliser to St Mirren striker Stav Nahmani in the sixth minute of additional time.

“The way I structure my subs has changed because I’m putting fresh legs on the park. I don’t think it’s great for players.

“The intensity and physicality and asking the players to play an extra 10 per cent over the course of the season is not good for their well-being.”