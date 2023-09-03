Baccus not distracted by transfer speculation

St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus insists he was not distracted by speculation linking him with a move away from the club, and says the Buddies fully deserved their dramatic late equaliser against Livingston.

Livingston looked to have snatched all three points when Luiyi de Lucas tapped in from close range, but Stav Nahmani's 95th-minute goal saw Stephen Robinson's side take a point.

“I have an agent who does that stuff for me," Baccus said when asked about the approach made for his services by Aberdeen. "I can only concentrate on here and the game today. It’s good it got sorted yesterday and got a couple of months here to work hard before the next window.

"I’m definitely staying here, and credit to the team here. We have a special group of boys here. It's my last season [under contract]. I will keep working hard and see what happens.

“Very happy [with a point]," Baccus added. "Think we would have taken a 0-0 as well without all the suspense and drama. But it was good in the end and was a good fight for us.

“I think we were a bit short of chances today so we will work on that but it was good in the end and it doesn’t matter who scores it so good to go away with one point."