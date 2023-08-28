Former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt says he expects more from Liverpool's front line this season on BBC Radio 5 live Breakfast: “It’s an unbelievable feeling for Nunez. I think he wants to be more involved on the pitch and to make a difference in the way he did was something pretty amazing and I'm very delighted for him to make the win for Liverpool happen.

“From all the guys up front I think we can expect more, the manager has a lot of possibilities up front now and that’s what you want as a manager, to have more than three players to choose from.

“Everyone can see the talent of Nunez. I think he’s slightly different from the other players up front, he loves to make runs behind the defenders and he’s a clinical finisher. Hopefully he will keep going from this."