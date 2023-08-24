Brighton v West Ham: Pick of the stats

Brighton have lost none of their 12 Premier League meetings with West Ham (W6 D6) – it's both the most they've faced a side without ever losing and the most the Hammers have faced a side without ever winning in the competition.

West Ham United won 3-1 against Chelsea last time out and are looking to win consecutive Premier League games for the first time since October, when they beat Wolves and Fulham.

Teenage players have either scored or assisted 30 goals in the Premier League in 2023, with 18 of those coming via Brighton players (11 goals, 7 assists). The last team to have more goal involvements from teenagers in a single year was Manchester United in 2005 (15 goals, 5 assists).