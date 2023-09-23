Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is MMA star and Aston Villa fan Fabian Edwards.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

This is a big game for Everton, and a really difficult one too.

Sean Dyche's side did not lay a glove on Arsenal last weekend and they surely have to offer more of a threat here - but they will have to be very careful when they go forward against a Brentford side who are so good on the break.

The Bees have only lost once this season, against Newcastle last time out. They were unlucky there, because the penalty decision that decided that game was harsh, but I think this is where they bounce back.

It must be miserable being an Everton fan at the moment because even when they have created opportunities, like they did against Fulham and Wolves earlier this season, they haven't taken them.

I want to say they will score this time, but I can't see it. Instead, I think there is more misery in store.

Fabian's prediction: 1-0

