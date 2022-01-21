Arsenal v Burnley: Team news

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is suspended, along with Granit Xhaka, following his dismissal in the League Cup defeat by Liverpool.

Nicolas Pepe and Mohamed Elneny are still at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers are expected to remain out.

Manager Sean Dyche has said Burnley have 16 first-team players available.

Erik Pieters, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Dwight McNeil have returned to training after recovering from Covid.

Connor Roberts could also feature but Charlie Taylor remains doubtful due to a foot injury, while Maxwel Cornet is still on international duty.

