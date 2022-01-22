Southampton v Man City: Confirmed team news

Southampton make three changes following their defeat at Wolves, with Kyle Walker-Peters, Stuart Armstong and Che Adams coming into the side.

Lyanco, Nathan Tella and Ibrahima Diallo make way for the hosts.

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Salisu, Bednarek, Perraud, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Redmond, Adams, Broja.