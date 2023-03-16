McInnes urges Killie fans to 'channel anger into backing the team'

Derek McInnes insists the Kilmarnock support are key to his side’s survival hopes as he urged fans to channel their frustrations into backing the team.

Kilmarnock were dumped out of the Scottish Cup quarter-finals by second-tier Inverness Caley Thistle last weekend and occupy the Premiership relegation play-off spot, three points above Dundee United and level on points with Ross County.

McInnes, whose side host St Johnstone on Saturday, cited the part played by the fanbase in last season’s Championship title win.

“The level of support we had last season was terrific - it helped us get over the line,” he said.

“When we first came in in January we were a club that were struggling to win games at home and it was going to be their nemesis that we weren’t going to get promotion unless we dealt with our home form. The fans were magnificent.

“It’s important that we now have that again. There’s a recognition from everybody that everybody has got their part to play. Stay behind the team. Have that belief in the players.

“I appeal that any frustration or anger towards results recently, particularly the Inverness game, that we channel that towards Saturday’s game and getting right behind the lads because the one thing you can’t aim at them is their lack of effort and there’s a real willingness to make sure we get the job done.

“We all feel the responsibility of that and I feel, like last season, we’ll meet that responsibility.”