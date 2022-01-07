Lawro's FA Cup predictions: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Steve Cooper has lifted Nottingham Forest. This will be a test for Arsenal but I'd like to think the Gunners will pick a strong team after having their Carabao Cup semi-final with Liverpool postponed, and there is a good vibe about them at the moment.

Danny's prediction: 2-3

Forest versus Arsenal is a pretty tasty tie, and it is has got a kind of old-school feel about it. It would be in Forest's DNA for them to turn it on, but Arsenal are probably going to be too strong - just - so I am going to go with them to win.