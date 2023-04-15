Crystal Palace interim manager Roy Hodgson speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We were put under a lot of pressure in the first half and had problems establishing the control we wanted but that is all credit to Southampton. Their passing was good, their intensity was good and they have got a lot of fast players which stretched our back four and made them work hard to keep Southampton at bay.

"In the second half things changed quite drastically, we got our foot on the ball a lot more and [Eberechi] Eze, [Michael] Olise and [Jordan] Ayew got into the game. Once again, the back four did a sterling job against Southampton but when we scored the goals of course, that made it hard for them. When you're down the bottom, and I know what it's like, you've done well and probably think you've done enough to win the game and you're 2-0 down, that's tough.

"The more we work together and the more the players try to use the training sessions and the idea that we are trying to give them and become comfortable with that, once we get the shape and the structure right, we do have enough individual talent to stay in the league.

"We still haven't done it yet but I'm a lot more comfortable on 36 points after 31 games than I would be had we not won these last three. It won't be a question for us of taking life easy now, we're going to be pushing on and making sure that we get to that magical 40 points as quickly as we possibly can and then that might be the time that I'm able to watch some of the games and enjoy our football rather than worry that we are going to make a mistake which is going to cost us the game."

On the 40 point mark: "You never know. With seven games to go, we've got 36 points and it would be a scandal if this team somehow manages not to get more points. I'm really hoping that we get to the 40 quickly and then who knows. There might be someone that we can put in our sights and we'll try and move up the table rather than just concern ourselves with staying where we are."