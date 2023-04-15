Analysis: Everton 1-3 Fulham

By Sam Drury, BBC Sport

Everton's home form was the key to their Premier League survival last season and is likely to be again.

Goodison Park might not be a fortress but three wins and a draw in five games under Sean Dyche suggested it was becoming a tough place to visit again.

For a combined 20 minutes either side half-time, it was clear to see why as Everton hurried and hassled, won the ball in Fulham's half and - roared on by the crowd - drove forward.

That was in stark contrast to the rest of the game as a Fulham side safe from relegation and some way back from the race for European football, were given the time and space to rebuild their confidence after a run of five straight defeats.

Everton seemed to use up all their fighting spirit and resilience in coming back from 1-0 down so when they went behind again they simply wilted in the Merseyside sunshine.

The Blues have seven games left - just three at home - to secure their top-flight status for another season and it will take far greater resolve than they showed against Fulham to do so.