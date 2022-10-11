Steve Cooper believes the best is still yet to come from midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

Nottingham Forest's record signing provided an assist in Monday's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa which saw Cooper's side end a five-game losing run.

After the game, Cooper said: "He is such a young player and there is always more to come from such a young player.

"This is probably his first regular run in the Premier League, he had it last year at Sheffield United. We tried to give it to him at Swansea the season before but unfortunately he got injured.

"This is his first run in Premier League football. These young guys are experiencing the Premier League on a week-to-week basis, starting games for the first time.

"It is going to be a transition period. We are really happy with Morgan, we know how good he is going to be for us. He got the assist with the free-kick and he will make a difference for us in games."