Curtis Jones says he will be "back 100% fit soon" as the Liverpool midfielder continues his return from his lengthy injury lay-off.

The 21-year-old has only made three appearances since the Community Shield against Manchester City in August.

"It was [frustrating] of course," he told the club website.

"It was a bone injury and if you get a bone injury it’s always from a bad tackle or something like that - but it wasn’t. They [the medical team] said it was from a stress response.

"I don’t know what it was from, [maybe] a bad pitch or an overload of things. So, it was unusual, but it’s fine now. I’m back, I’m playing, I’m happy and I’m smiling again - so happy days.

"Fitness-wise, I wouldn’t say I am 100% yet, but I’m definitely almost there."

Jones' first full 90 minutes came in the Reds' recent 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest, alongside gaining another 27 minutes in midweek with a substitute appearance against Ajax.

He added: "I was out for 10 weeks [and] I’ve done all my recovery stuff and fitness stuff, but it’s never the same as a game. I’m just taking it each game at a time and then hopefully I’ll be back to 100% soon.

"I know that I play a role in the team and when I’m back to my best I know that it will be a bigger role. At the same time, you have to give credit to the lads who are in the team now, who are doing well. I have to just wait and when the chance comes, I’ve got to take the chance and keep my shirt."