Rangers v Liverpool: Team news
Liverpool are without Luis Diaz, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold for the trip to Rangers after all three picked up injuries against Arsenal on Sunday.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita are also out.
But Andy Robertson has been included in the squad and could feature for the Reds for the first time since 7 September.
Midfielder Glen Kamara has a slight knock and is Rangers' only injury doubt.
James Sands returns from the suspension that kept him out of the 2-0 defeat at Anfield last week.
Tom Lawrence, John Souttar, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi remain out for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side.