L﻿iverpool are without Luis Diaz, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold for the trip to Rangers after all three picked up injuries against Arsenal on Sunday.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita are also out.

B﻿ut Andy Robertson has been included in the squad and could feature for the Reds for the first time since 7 September.

Midfielder Glen Kamara has a slight knock and is Rangers' only injury doubt.

J﻿ames Sands returns from the suspension that kept him out of the 2-0 defeat at Anfield last week.

T﻿om Lawrence, John Souttar, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi remain out for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side.

