West Ham striker Michail Antonio has done his homework on Everton after asking on the Footballer's Football Podcast last week why fans were frustrated with the ownership.

Speaking on this week's episode, and given the Toffees' lack of activity in the transfer window, Antonio says he understands their concerns and hopes new manager Sean Dyche will be the solution.

"I've been doing my research," he said. "They have spent money but there's been no real organisation and it's been very scattergun. Fans don't feel there has been a strategy to make the club better.

"But there are some quality players there - they have just gone stale - and hopefully a new manager will be the thing that works out.

"They need to impress their new boss and play well to make sure they play for the rest of the season.

"Maybe their best signing actually is the new manager."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds here