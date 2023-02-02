Former Premier League player James McFadden says the job Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has done is "remarkable" and that he is an "exceptional manager" despite his side being knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

Forest suffered a 2-0 second-leg defeat by Manchester United, meaning they suffered a 5-0 aggregate semi-final loss to the 2017 winners of the competition.

“Steve Cooper is disappointed as they have come this far and the last thing he wants is a pat on the back. He is a football manager and he wants to win," McFadden told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

“He is saying that the realism of it is - 5-0 is not good enough for where he wants to be. Nottingham Forest before Cooper were going down and into League One, never mind playing in the Premier League and contesting for national semi-finals. They were going down.

“The job he has down is remarkable. Cooper has standards like Ten Hag that he wants his players to get to and he wasn’t for taking the old 'bad luck' shout for the goals. Even though one was bad luck he didn’t want to dwell on it.

“He was looking for better decision making in those areas. I think they were competitive, ultimately getting beat by a better side. Forest for where they were to where they are now it has been such a journey but he wants more.

“It shows the hunger for Cooper that he wants more of these nights, they can’t wait another 30 years for a night like tonight and it won’t be under a manager like him as he is an exceptional manager."

The two-time European Cup winners this season were back in the Premier League for the first time since 1999.

Former Dutch footballer Rene Meulensteen, added: "Forest now need to solidify their position in the league and stay in the league and keep an eye on how to progress into next season - making sure they are going to be a stable Premier League team.

"To then make the right signings to push on into Europe as that is what everyone knows Nottingham Forest for under Brian Clough - to bring those days back to life.

"I am sure Steve has that at the back of his mind."

