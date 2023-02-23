Steve Cooper says Saturday's game against West Ham is the perfect opportunity for Nottingham Forest to change their poor form away from home.

Forest have won 19 points at the City Ground this season, compared to just six on the road.

Cooper said: "It’s something I will always openly talk about, things that we need to improve on. If you don’t, you are shirking away from the demands of what the Premier League is.

"It’s no secret and I don’t want any elephants in the room. Our away form is something that has to improve. It’s something that we really want to turn around and we have to turn around.

"If we are going to develop and improve, it’s something we are going to have to get better at. We like a challenge, we like to tackle things that need tackling and playing away from home is definitely one of them.

"It doesn’t mean that our home form is going to continue unless we work even harder at that. It’s me, it’s the staff, it’s the players, always looking to improve the things that need improving and not getting complacent at the things going OK. We want a demanding culture here and for me, part of that is addressing the things that need to get better."

Joe Worrall will play an important role in the heart of Forest's defence if they are to win at West Ham, and Cooper praised his captain's attitude since returning to the squad.

He said: "He's reacted as you would want any player to do that’s not starting. He’s not been happy but been professional and accepting.

"Players don’t always have to agree with decision-making, but what players can never do is drop their standards and professionalism. Joe was a good example of that. He played the last game and is likely to play the next game and it’s about looking forward."