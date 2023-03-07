Livingston v Dundee United: Pick of the stats

Livingston v Dundee United: Pick of the stats graphicSNS

  • Since the start of last season, Livingston have only lost one of their seven midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) home league games (W4 D2), losing 2-1 to St Johnstone in February 2022. Two of those games have been against Dundee United (W1 D1).

  • Steven Fletcher has scored (4) or assisted (2) six of Dundee United’s 11 away league goals this season (55%), including four of their last seven (3 goals, 1 assist).

  • Livingston have won each of their last three league games against Dundee United; never before have they won four in a row against the Tangerines in the top flight.

  • Dundee United have lost each of their last three league outings away from home, last suffering four straight such defeats in the top flight in November 2015 (run of six).