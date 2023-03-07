Livingston v Dundee United: Pick of the stats

Since the start of last season, Livingston have only lost one of their seven midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) home league games (W4 D2), losing 2-1 to St Johnstone in February 2022. Two of those games have been against Dundee United (W1 D1).

Steven Fletcher has scored (4) or assisted (2) six of Dundee United’s 11 away league goals this season (55%), including four of their last seven (3 goals, 1 assist).

Livingston have won each of their last three league games against Dundee United; never before have they won four in a row against the Tangerines in the top flight.