Watford v Newcastle - confirmed team news

Just the one change for Newcastle from their draw with Leeds last week as Federico Fernandez replaces the injured Jamaal Lascelles. Joe Willock, who was a doubt for the game with a toe injury, starts. Allan Saint-Maximin leads the line.

Newcastle XI: Darlow, Ritchie, Clark, Fernandez, Hayden, Manquillo, Joelinton, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Saint-Maximin

Subs: Gillespie, Lewis, Fraser, Gayle, Hendrick, Murphy, Anderson, Krafth, Schar